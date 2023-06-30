Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Decreases By 59.5%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 22,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $364.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter.

