Short Interest in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Drops By 95.5%

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLFV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 34,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLFV. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

