Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rises By 333.3%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($178.00) to £155 ($197.08) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($204.70) to £164 ($208.52) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($191.99) to £168 ($213.60) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,916.57.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.