Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 70.1%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 207,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,749. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.15.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

(Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.