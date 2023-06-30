Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Increases By 125.0%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.0 days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.72 during midday trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.
About Georg Fischer
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.