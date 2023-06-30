Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Increases By 125.0%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.0 days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.72 during midday trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

About Georg Fischer

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as corresponding services for industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.