Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Increases By 140.0%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLI remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,561. Globalink Investment has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,842,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Globalink Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globalink Investment by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 372,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,761 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

