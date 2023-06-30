Short Interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Increases By 250.2%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, an increase of 250.2% from the May 31st total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 6.6 %

GROV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 263,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Grove Collaborative news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 60,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 68,761 shares of company stock valued at $121,071 and sold 23,510 shares valued at $54,173. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.