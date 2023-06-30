Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Declines By 55.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR Stock Performance
Shares of ImagineAR stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 139,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About ImagineAR
