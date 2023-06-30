Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Declines By 55.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

Shares of ImagineAR stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 139,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

