Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Drops By 70.4%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 161,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 600,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.