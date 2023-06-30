Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 90.9%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JMHLY traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

