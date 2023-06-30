Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Drops By 87.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.36.
About Konecranes
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.