Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Drops By 87.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

