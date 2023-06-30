Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Expands By 159.3%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landos Biopharma Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 22,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.15. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

