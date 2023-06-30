Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Expands By 400.0%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS MLYBY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.68. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.