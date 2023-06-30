Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 52.1%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. My Size has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.18). My Size had a negative return on equity of 151.18% and a negative net margin of 167.01%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that My Size will post -10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.20% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About My Size

(Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.