Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Expands By 368.6%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 368.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Optimi Health Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 1,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,465. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
Optimi Health Company Profile
