Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Expands By 368.6%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 368.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Optimi Health Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 1,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,465. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

