Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Declines By 78.4%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 1,612,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,738.0 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $2.18 during midday trading on Friday. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.
About Orbia Advance
