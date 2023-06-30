Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Declines By 78.4%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 1,612,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,738.0 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $2.18 during midday trading on Friday. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

