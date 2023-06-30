Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Increases By 312.5%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PEPL remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEPL. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 163.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 446,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

