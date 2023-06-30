Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 52.6%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,668,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 7,737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,222.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Resona Price Performance

Shares of Resona stock remained flat at $4.66 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

Further Reading

