Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Expands By 291.7%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SFHLF remained flat at C$10.50 during trading on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.17.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
