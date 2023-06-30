Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Expands By 291.7%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFHLF remained flat at C$10.50 during trading on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.17.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

