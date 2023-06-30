Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Increases By 251.7%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, an increase of 251.7% from the May 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,100. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Trading of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

