Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Rises By 433.3%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHOB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.