Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Expands By 250.0%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDWRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

