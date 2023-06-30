Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Expands By 286.4%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 25.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

