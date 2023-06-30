Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Drops By 88.2%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 84,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Price Performance

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. 56,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,373. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides radio frequency components in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also offers radio frequency power meters, sensors and analyzers, synthesizers; phased noise analyzers and noise generators, as well as provides voltmeters, audio, and modulation analyzers.

