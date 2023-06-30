Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the May 31st total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 70,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,007. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.