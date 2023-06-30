Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Siegfried Stock Performance

Shares of Siegfried stock opened at $761.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.36 and its 200-day moving average is $732.07. Siegfried has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $761.00.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

