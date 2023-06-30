Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the May 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 250,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,401. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

