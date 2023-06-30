Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the May 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sify Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SIFY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 250,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,401. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.