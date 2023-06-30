Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

Sixth Wave Innovations stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

