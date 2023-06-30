Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance
Sixth Wave Innovations stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Sixth Wave Innovations
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Wave Innovations
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.