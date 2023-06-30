Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance
Sixty Six Capital stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759. Sixty Six Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Sixty Six Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sixty Six Capital
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.