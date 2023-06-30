Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance

Sixty Six Capital stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759. Sixty Six Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through two segments: Data Centre Services and Digital Currency Transaction Verification. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in technologies, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

