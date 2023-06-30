Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 408.7% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKYE remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,971. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

