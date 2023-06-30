SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the May 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,450.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $115.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $116.30.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
