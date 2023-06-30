SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the May 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,450.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $115.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $116.30.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

