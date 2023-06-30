SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.14.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.51 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.