Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 159,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,845. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

