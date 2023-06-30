SOL Capital Management CO Buys 3,820 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,765,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

