SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

