SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 452.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

