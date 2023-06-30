SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Up 525%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Free Report)’s stock price was up 525% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 16,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 30,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

