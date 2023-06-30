Sourceless 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,526.77 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $536.51 million and approximately $1,526.77 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,356.62 or 1.00065144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02843953 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,133.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.