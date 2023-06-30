Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $26,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Copper Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.48. 173,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,928. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

