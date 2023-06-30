SPACE ID Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $94.22 million and $54.84 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 341,458,333 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28452668 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $49,549,249.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.