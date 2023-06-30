SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,349 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPEM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 312,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,675. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.