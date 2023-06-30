SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 297,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,329. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

