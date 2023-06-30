SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,059,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,696,198 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.