SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 146.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

