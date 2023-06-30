SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 3.7% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. 31,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

