SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

