Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

