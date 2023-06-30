Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Splunk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Splunk by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.