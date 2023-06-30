Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 5,557 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.