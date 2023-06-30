Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $15.38 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 315,677 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

